0
Sports News Fri, 14 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

Bright Gyamfi joins Serie B outfit A.C Reggiana

Bright Gyamfi.jpeg Ghana international, Bright Gyamfi

Listen to the Article

Ghanaian defender, Bright Gyamfi has completed his transfer to newly-promoted Italian Serie B side A.C Reggiana ahead of the next football season.

The youngster only played 4 games for Benevento Calcio in their journey towards gaining promotion to the Italian Serie A.

With the odds not favoring regular playing time for the full-back in the Italian top-flight, he has agreed to join A.C Reggiana on a 2-year contract in the ongoing summer transfer window.

“The first new addition to AC Reggiana is Bright Gyamfi, a Ghanaian defender born in 1996. Quickly and athletically Exterior equipped, the twenty-four player has played the path of youth in Inter row before joining Benevento:"

"In red and yellow jersey has played the last four seasons winning two promotions from Serie B to Serie A. Gyamfi has signed a two-year agreement with the grenade club”, an official club statement from AC Reggiana has said today.

Without injuries, the Ghanaian is a fine defender that adds a lot of attacking threat when he overlaps to the half of the opposition.

He is expected to give his new team a squad boost in the next football season.

Source: footballghana.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: