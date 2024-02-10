Brighton Technical director David Weir lauds Ibrahim Osman's signing

Ibrahim Osman

Brighton & Hive Albion technical director, David Weir has hailed the signing of Ibrahim Osman.

The Premier League club has officially confirmed the signing of the Ghanaian youngster from the Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.



Osman has signed a contract until June 2029 and will team up with the rest of his new teammates next season.



Reacting to the signing of the 19-year-old attacker, Weir praised Osman, describing him as an exciting prospect.



According to him, they are excited to have him and will ensure they provide whatever he will need to flourish in England.



“We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim," he told the club website.



“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”



Osman had been heavily winked with a move to West Ham United during the January transfer window but a move failed to materialise at the end of the window.



He will become the latest Right to Dream academy graduate to leave the club following the departure of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Nuamah in the last few years.



He will also become the second most expensive departure of the club only behind Nuamah who left the club last summer.



Osman has four goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Nordsjaelland across all competitions this season.