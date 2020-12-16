Brighton boss Graham Potter hails 'unique' Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey and his Brighton coach, Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter has hailed Tariq Lamptey as “unique” ahead of their clash with Fulham on Wednesday in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has started 10 of Brighton’s 12 Premier League games this campaign since his arrival from Chelsea in a permanent deal in January.



Lamptey has made an instant impact for the Seagulls, including a goal against Tottenham on 1 November 2020.



The highly-rated right-back missed the 3-0 defeat to Leicester on Sunday with a hamstring problem.



He is expected back in the Brighton squad for the Fulham game and Potter believes the defender could be important in the game.

"He’s unique, isn’t he? There is not another Tariq, that’s for sure,” the Seagulls boss said.



"Whoever we replace him with, it is a different dynamic. That’s not to say you can’t function without Tariq because you can."



"But it certainly provides a bit of clarity from how we are attacking and he gives you physicality and speed in the wide areas, which keeps the opposition on their toes in that particular area of the pitch."



"But I think that’s the nature of football. Everyone has got players who are integral or important to their set-up and then they might lose them for a game or two, whatever it is, and then you have to find another solution. That’s the beauty of football."