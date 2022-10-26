0
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi charges Tariq Lamptey to improve in bid to break into first-team

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is delighted with the performance of has Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey but has urged him to improve to break into the first-team.

The 22-year-old has been on the fringes this season, coming off the bench nine times in the Premier League.

Lamptey last started for Brighton in their 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup in August.

"I am happy for Lamptey. I think he has to improve to play with the other players because he has to have a clear pass and control. He has to work in this way," said De Zerbi after the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

"But Caicedo and Mac Allister are two big players for us. He has to find the space to play and I have to give him more space but it is difficult.

"We do not have Europa or Champions League, we have one game per week but there are many good young players. I am speaking Gilmour, [Jeremy] Sarmiento, and Lamptey. Lamptey played part of the [Man City] game very well."

