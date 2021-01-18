Brighton boss excited with Tariq Lamptey’s new long-term deal

Brighton manager Graham Potter has expressed his delight after Tariq Lamptey put pen to paper on a new contract.
Lamptey has been a revelation since joining the Seagulls, with his electric pace reportedly putting him on the radar of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
But Brighton have moved to end speculation of a transfer away by handing Lamptey a new deal, one year after his arrival from Chelsea.
The 20-year-old committed his future to Brighton by signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season
He said: "We are delighted to see Tariq commit his long-term future here.”
"We knew his potential when we signed him a year ago, and hoped he would have a really positive impact on the club, and that has proved to be the case with his performances since June.”
"He has been the model professional, he works exceptionally hard, is a humble lad and is a team player. He fits in with everything we would want from a player, now it's about helping him reach his potential."
