Brighton coach provides ‘disturbing’ updates about Tariq Lamptey’s injury

Tariq Lamptey Injured Tariq Lamptey got injured in February

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey’s injury seems to have worsened and has become a great concern to his club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lamptey got injured a month ago and was expected to have recovered from his knee injury, however, it has taken a long for the player to regain full fitness.

The player returned to training 11 days after his injury but appears to have worsened the injury rather.

Ahead of their game against Bournemouth on Tuesday, Brighton’s coach Roberto De Zerbi stated there would be an update on Lamptey’s injury in the coming week.

“It’s a difficult situation, we will see in the next week [about Tariq]. To have some solution on the bench in the coming weeks is important,” he said.

“In the last game, we finished with Solly March and Pascal Gross [in defence].”

Lamptey was named in Ghana’s recent squad and is expected to be part of the Black Stars team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers doubleheader against Angola.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
