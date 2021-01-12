Brighton facing weeks without the services of Tariq Lamptey after injury setback

Defender, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion are facing "a few weeks" without the services of young Tariq Lamptey.

The star wing-back suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem.



He had already been ruled out of the third-round FA Cup tie at Newport County on Sunday night.



Brighton manager Graham Potter revealed after the game that Lamptey's absence looks set to extend further into a busy January schedule.



"On the back end of his rehab he just felt the hamstring," he told theargus.co.uk

"He will probably have to take a couple of steps back, which is disappointing for us and obviously for him.



"It means he is going to be a few more weeks yet. That’s disappointing."



Lamptey has not featured since going off injured in a Premier League fixture at Fulham FC last month.



The 20-year-old has since missed four matches.