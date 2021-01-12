0
Brighton facing weeks without the services of Tariq Lamptey after injury setback

Tue, 12 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Brighton and Hove Albion are facing "a few weeks" without the services of young Tariq Lamptey.

The star wing-back suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem.

He had already been ruled out of the third-round FA Cup tie at Newport County on Sunday night.

Brighton manager Graham Potter revealed after the game that Lamptey's absence looks set to extend further into a busy January schedule.

"On the back end of his rehab he just felt the hamstring," he told theargus.co.uk

"He will probably have to take a couple of steps back, which is disappointing for us and obviously for him.

"It means he is going to be a few more weeks yet. That’s disappointing."

Lamptey has not featured since going off injured in a Premier League fixture at Fulham FC last month.

The 20-year-old has since missed four matches.

