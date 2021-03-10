Brighton handed heavy blow as Tariq Lamptey is ruled out for the rest of the season

Arsenal target Tariq Lamptey has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a successful surgery on a hamstring injury.

Lamptey was one of the stars of the opening few match weeks of the Premier League campaign, with both he and Brighton finding themselves becoming the neutral’s favourites.



Due to his impressive outings, reports went rife during the January window that Arsenal have developed an interest.



Unfortunately for the diminutive full-back, just as he was using Brighton as a springboard to launch a successful Premier League career, his season has been cut short after a muscle injury proved more complicated than had been previously thought.

According to reports, Lamptey has gone under the knife to repair damage done to his hamstring and as a result will not play again this season.



It remains to be seen if that’ll have any effect on Arsenal’s interest in signing him.



He scored one and provided one assist in 11 games for the Seagulls before his injury setback.