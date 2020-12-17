Brighton manager Graham Potter fascinated by ‘unique’ Tariq Lamptey

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has reaffirmed his admiration for youngster Tariq Lamptey in the latest interview after describing the utility player as ‘unique’.

Since joining the Seagulls from Chelsea, the English-born defender who is of Ghanaian descent has flourished and continues to play a key role for the team.



Speaking in a pre-match interview to Brighton’s English Premier League game against Fulham, Graham Potter has been full of praise of Tariq Lamptey.



“He’s unique isn’t he? There is not another Tariq, that’s for sure. Whoever we replace him with, it is a different dynamic. That’s not to say you can’t function without Tariq because you can,” the gaffer shared.

Graham Potter continued, “But it certainly provides a bit of clarity from how we are attacking and he gives you physicality and speed in the wide areas, which keeps the opposition on their toes in that particular area of the pitch.



“But I think that’s the nature of football. Everyone has got players who are integral or important to their set-up and then they might lose them for a game or two, whatever it is, and then you have to find another solution. That’s the beauty of football.”



This season, Tariq Lamptey has featured in 11 games for Brighton in the English Premier League and has one goal and one assist to his name.