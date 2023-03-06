0
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi provides update on Tariq Lamptey's injury

Tariq Lamptey Injured Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey suffered a minor knock in the game against West Ham.

Lamptey was forced off after 16 minutes and replaced by Joel Veltman as the Seagulls thumped West Ham 4-0 at the Amex Park.

The 22-year-old remains a doubt ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola later this month.

However, according to De Zerbi, the injury is not serious and Lamptey could make a return before the international break.

"It's not a big problem. It’s a small injury,” he said, as quoted by brightonandhovealbion.com.

Lamptey was making his first Premier League start under the Italian manager since his appointment in September 2022.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has been left with the task of finding a new right-back with Alidu Seidu of Clermont Foot also out for a month.

Ghana will face Angola on March 25 in the first leg of the doubleheader.

