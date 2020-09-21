Brighton manager reveals Tariq Lamptey is weighing up international options

Brighton Albion and Hove manager Graham Potter, has disclosed that defender Tariq Lamptey is weighing up his international options.
Lamptey has won many admirers since the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season following his explosive display for the Seagulls.
The 19-year-old right-back is being courted by England and Ghana but he’s yet to finalize a decision on which country to represent at the international level.
"He's certainly not a person who would give up on anything," Potter explained.
"Then it's about him and his family and what the right decision for him is.”
"Whatever decision he makes I would fully support and try to help him achieve his goals.”
"But as a person, as a character, he's a top guy. He's not one that will give up, that's for sure."
Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England.
He currently represents the Three Lions at Under-20 level.
