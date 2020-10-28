Brighton plans to hand Tariq Lamptey a new deal

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

According to the Sun newspaper, the English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion FC is planning to offer Tariq Lamptey a new deal to fend off interest from Bayern Munich.

The youngster has started very well since his transfer from giants Chelsea earlier this year, nailing the right-back spot for Brighton with back to back sensational performances.



He has already made two assists in 14 Premier League appearances for his team.



This summer, Bayern Munich reportedly expressed interest in signing him but Brighton was not ready to listen to the offer from the European Champions.

Currently, they want to boost his 14,000 pounds per week salary to fend off future interest from Bayern Munich.



Tariq Lamptey has three years left on his current deal at Brighton and Hove Albion FC.