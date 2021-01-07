Brighton reportedly interested in signing Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion FC is reportedly interested in signing black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew from Swansea City.

They are said to have joined West Brom in the race to capture the signature of the prolific goalscorer in the ongoing January transfer window.



Brighton is struggling in the Premier League largely due to their lack of goals.



They have scored 21 goals in 17 games and as a result, are just three points above the relegation zone.



They trust Ayew can solve their goalscoring problems and are working to sign him from the Championship this month.

The 30-year-old has Premier League experience, having played in the competition for three and half seasons. In his first season, 2015/16, Ayew scored an impressive 12 goals, earning him a big-money move to West Ham.



He returned to Swansea in 2018 and unfortunately suffered relegation. Since taking the bold decision to represent the Swans in the second-tier of English football, Ayew has been in fantastic form in front of goal.



Last season, he was their top scorer with 18 goals as they came close to securing promotion to the top-flight.



Andre Dede Ayew has maintained his form this season and currently has eight goals.