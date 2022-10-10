Brighton's Enock Mwepu retires at age 24 due to heart condition

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career at age 24 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The English Premier League side announced on Monday, October 10, 2022, that the Zambian has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition and has been forced to retire.



According to Brighton, Mwepu was initially admitted to a hospital in Mali during the international break while on his way to join his Zambian teammates.



He later returned to England for extensive testing and was later diagnosed with a heart condition, which is hereditary.



The club's statement explained that the condition can worsen over time and would put the player at high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac, hence he had to end his playing career.



"The condition, which can worsen over time, would put Enock at an extremely high risk of suffering a potentially fatal cardiac event, if he were to continue playing competitive football."



Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age," he said as quoted by the club's website

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life,” he added.



Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added, “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”



Enock Mwepu joined Brighton in 2021 from RB Salzburg for a fee of 23 million euros. He played a total of 27 matches, scored 3 goals and provided 7 assists.



He won a total of 7 trophies in his short career. In his international career, he made 26 appearances for the Chipolopolos of Zambia, scoring 6 goals.



EE/BOG