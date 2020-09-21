Brighton's Neal Maupay waxes lyrical over Tariq Lamptey in victory against Newcastle

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Brighton forward, Neal Maupay has heaped plaudits on Tariq Lamptey following his impressive performance in the win against Newcastle United on Sunday September 20.

Brighton pulled off a shock result at the St James’ Park after beating Newcastle United 3-0 on Matchday 3 of the ongoing campaign.



Maupay, who hit two goals in the match for the Seagulls, couldn’t help but heap praises on Lamptey who is fast proving to be one of the Premier League’s most exciting talents.

"He was everywhere," said Maupay. "This kid doesn't have limits. He is 19 and playing at such a high level."



It is an impressive rise for the Chelsea academy graduate, who was snapped up by Brighton at the start of the year and now the Seagulls are reaping the rewards as the youngster goes from strength to strength.

