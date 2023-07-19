Bring him to the Emirates - Arsenal fans react with excitement to Mohamed Kudus links

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Kudus

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Ghana and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus who bagged a brace for his club in a pre-season game on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Kudus’ versatility and is interested in bringing him to the Emirates.



The report however stated any chance of Kudus coming to the Emirates will depend on how Arsenal are able to off-load some of their unwanted stars.



The likes of Kieran Tierney, Baloghun, Rob Holding, and Cedric Soares have been placed on transfers with Arsenal looking to generate funds from their sale.



The report also mentions that the Gunners are not willing to sell Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.



Per the report, Arsenal will only sanction a move for Thomas Partey if they receive a huge offer for the 30-year-old.



The story about Mohammed Kudus has excited Arsenal fans who are calling on the club to make it happen.

On the social media platform Twitter, Arsenal reacted in excitement to the report as they believe Kudus will be the final piece of the puzzle.



They believe that Kudus is tailored for the Left Central Midfield role and could also be a competent back for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.



Mohammed Kudus has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists in 84 games with Ajax



See some of the reactions below





Arsenal fans might rate Kudus cos Brighton are after him ???? — S???? (@scrapytweets) July 18, 2023

Kudus brings a tonne of physical intensity, 1v1 ability, & ball retention. Such qualities could see him fulfil a B. Silva type role in the squad; clearly most comfortable as one of the interiors (probs the truest #8 in squad), but equally as RW or even LB for certain matchups. https://t.co/WI8y0lELug — PB (@PoznanBoys) July 19, 2023

Marco van Basten: "I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony.



Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing." pic.twitter.com/4nUAfWAKtw — Aaron Catterson-Reid (@ReidTheGame) July 18, 2023

The idea of getting Kudus just excites me.. He's like a Vieira kinda signing but he can also play as a striker and he's Ajax best player — S???? (@scrapytweets) July 18, 2023

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a move for ???????? Mohammed Kudus, however any potential move depends on the club selling current players.



The club see Kudus’ versatility as valuable - he can play in midfield and attacking roles. pic.twitter.com/oqQEcu2j17 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 18, 2023

Man United went to Ajax and came back with Antony instead of Kudus. That’s a total calamity ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aCyyCzk2UY — ABØCHIE ????????????‍♂️ (@_abochie) July 19, 2023

From Timber to Kudus who says No. Come On You Gunners pic.twitter.com/mkElwFdeXA — Özwa_WeLiquör???? (@Ossie_Ozwa) July 19, 2023

If Liverpool signed a Declan Rice, we wouldn’t be allowed any transfers for 3 years, unless we sold Salah.



Arsenal sign Declan Rice in the same window as Havartz, Timber and are still going after Kudus.



Ambition for success is different to ambition for money. — Damon Carr (@da9mo) July 18, 2023

KPE