Bring on Portugal - Ghanaians react to Black Stars 2-0 win over Switzerland

Bring On Portugal Ghanaians React To Black Stars 2 0 Win Over Switzerland.jpeg The Black Stars of Ghana

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are wild celebrations on various social media platforms after a statement win from the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar which starts on Sunday, November 20.

The Black Stars of Ghana defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the ZSC Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After a goalless first half with Accra Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh "stealing" the show, the Stars stepped up to win the game in the second half.

Two goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo gave the Black Stars the deserving win over Switzerland who struggled to cope with the pace and tenacity of Otto Addo's men.

The victory will boost the confidence of the team ahead of the World Cup and also help rally Ghanaians behind the team.

In-form Black Stars players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus did not play the match as they were left out of the squad.

Here are some of the reactions as Ghanaians continue to celebrate the victory.



















