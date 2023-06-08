0
Menu
Sports

Brong Ahafo FA chief calls for national stadium to boost region's football scene

Raphael Gyambrah Raphael Gyambrah

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ralphael Gyambrah, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, has called upon the Ghanaian government to construct a national stadium in the region.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Gyambrah emphasized the region's significance as the spiritual home of football in Ghana and urged the relevant authorities to prioritize the construction of a stadium, considering the region's abundance of talent and strong support base.

Gyambrah stated, "When we continue to put this narrative out there that we are the spiritual home of football and we've done so much for the development of the game.

“Private entities and the government may want to take a second look at the region and say maybe it's time to put up an edifice to serve the people of the Brong Ahafo region."

The Brong Ahafo region has made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, with four teams, including Aduana Stars, currently competing in the ongoing 2022-2023 BetPawa Ghana League.

Additionally, regional powerhouse Bofoakwa Tano recently secured qualification for the upcoming league season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy