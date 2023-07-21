0
Bruno Fernandes officially named new Man Utd captain

Bruno Fernandes has been named as Manchester United's permanent captain less than a week after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband.

Manchester United have officially confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will be the club's captain for the coming season. The midfielder wore the armband for the majority of last season as Harry Maguire lost his place in the team.

Last week Maguire revealed he had been told by Erik ten Hag that he was no longer the club's skipper, the latest big decision by the United manager, who is discovering his ruthless streak this summer. Fernandes was fiercely criticised after United's 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool but he responded by showing real leadership on the pitch, helping inspire United to finish third in the league and reach the FA Cup final. He also played in almost every match, showing remarkable ability to recover from gruelling matches and even injury.

