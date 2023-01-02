16
Bubiashie community award Otto Addo as first Ghanaian to play and coach at the World Cup

Otto Addo is in Ghana for the Xmas holidays

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has been honoured by the residents of Bubiashie community after becoming the first Ghanaian to debut at the World Cup both as a player and coach.

The Borrusia Dortmund scout coach who has been in Ghana for the December festivities was awarded with a plaque by the Otto Addo Fan Club for his feat in leading Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo has been bonding with the people of Bubiashie community and took part in a health walk which was held on the last day of the year 2022.

Otto Addo who grew up in Bubiashie before moving to Germany was a member of Ghana’s squad that represented the country at its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

16-years after making his debut at the World Cup, Otto Addo led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after eliminating Nigeria in the playoffs.

As coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the Mundial when Ghana defeated South Korea. Unfortunately, Ghana exited the tournament after losing to Portugal and Uruguay.

JNA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
