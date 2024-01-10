Budget for 2023 AFCON: You will know after the tournament - Sports Ministry tells Ghanaians

Sports Ministry spokesperson, Charles Amofa, has stated that the Black Stars' budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will be revealed after the tournament.
Amofa entreated Ghanaians to rally behind the team and suggested that pray for the team to bring glory to the nation.
"The AFCON budget is a work in progress, Ghanaians will know after the tournament. For now, we will entreat everyone to pray for the team," he told Angel FM.
This is the second time the Black Star's AFCON budget will be announced after the tournament since 2019.
In the 2021 AFCON, the Ministry for Youth and Sports budgeted $25 million. The budget also covered the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.
According to graphicsports, the government has spent an estimated $70 million on the Black Stars and football.
The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick start on January 13, 2023. Ghana will face Cape Verde in a Group B encounter on Sunday, January 14 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Baigny in Abidjan.
EE/EK
- 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Gambia players refuse to train over unpaid bonuses
- It’s never helpful when some players miss a period of training before a tournament – Chris Hughton
- Stade Rennais negotiating with Clermont Foot to sign Ghana’s Alidu Seidu
- Four reasons why Black Stars will win 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
- Here's what Sports Ministry said about 2023 AFCON budget
- Read all related articles