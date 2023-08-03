Buffon retires: Relive highlights of Gigi’s heroics in Ghana’s first World Cup game in 2006

Italian goalkeeping legend, Gianluigi Buffon has retired from the sport at the age of 45.

He announced the decision via a social media post (August 2, 2023), signifying an end to the career of one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the sport.



"That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," he posted in English on social media.



Buffon ended his career where it started - at Italian side Parma.



At the national team level, he has a record 176 caps and rose through the ranks to become a skipper.



One of his national team assignments was keeping the goal in the 2006 World Cup which his country won beating France on penalties in the final.



Their first game in the tournament was against Ghana, incidentally it was Ghana's first World Cup game.

Buffon endured that Ghana's attack was kept at bay throughout the 90 minutes keeping out the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Mathew Amoah, Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien and Stephen Appaih.



The Italians won 2-0 on the day.



Ghana went on to beat Czech Republic and United States before losing the Round-of-16 fixture to Brazil.



Watch highlights of his display below:



