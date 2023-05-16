Build Black Stars around Kudus, Kamaldeen, Bukari - Yussif Chibsah advises Chris Hughton

Former Black Stars player, Yussif Raman Chibsah, has advised Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton to build his team around Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Osman Bukari.
The former Asante Kotoko midfielder asserted that he expects Hughton to put together a great squad for the next three years.
“We want to see Chris Hughton building us a formidable team, which we can rely on for years, two, three years," he said as quoted by footballghana.com
He highlighted that the majority of the squad are young and mentioned the players who should be the focus in the team building.
“Majority of the current squad are young players, about 70-80 percent are young, talking about the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, and co.
“Let’s build the team around these players and let’s lay a foundation that can see them play together for the next three or four years," he added.
After serving as a technical advisor for a year, Hughton assumed the head coach role in March 2023. He has managed two games winning one and drawing one.
