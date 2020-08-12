Sports News

Build better infrastructures for Kotoko – Joseph Yamin tells Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO , Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin has tasked the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah to build better infrastructures for the club during his tenure.

The former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant was appointed as the CEO of the Kumasi based club last week and according to Joseph Yamin, the new CEO should not only think about winning on the pitch but he must also focus on the teams infrastructures.



Nana Yaw Amponsah has been given a three-year mandate to steer the affairs for Asante Kotoko.

Speaking to Agyenkwa FM, the erstwhile deputy minister of sports said, “In running of football there is too much interference and this happen everywhere. So he should have a focus and the strength of the team should be infrastructures and not only winning on the pitch”



“The team’s infrastructures must be paramount to him and that is where he should be looking at as CEO. When HE IS able to do that it will help him succeed” he said.

