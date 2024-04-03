Build the Black Stars around Mohammed Kudus - Asamoah Gyan tells Otto Addo

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has urged the Black Stars technical team to build the senior national team around Mohammed Kudus.

Gyan asserted that the West Ham United man is currently the best Ghanaian footballer and thus deserves to be the main man for the national team.



The Black Stars' all-time goal scorer further noted that Ghana seemed to be in the Kudus era.



"It's obvious. And if I say it's obvious, you know it's Mohammed Kudus," he said on Asempa FM when asked who should the Black Stars be built around.



"Players have come and gone. There was the Abedi Pele era, the Stephen Appiah era, the Michael Essien era, the Sulley Muntari era, and the Asamoah Gyan era. I think for now it looks like it's Kudus'. Because he is the only Ghanaian player performing in Europe and it is not just any league, it's the Premier League," he added.



According to Gyan, Kudus is not just Ghana's best footballer right now, but also the best African footballer.

"He is not just the only Ghana, I think he is doing so well in Africa. He is the only African player doing so well for now."



Mohammed Kudus is having a scintillating debut season at West Ham United after joining the side from Ajax in 2023.



The 23-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 5 assists in all competitions for the Hammers in 36 games.



Besides the goals and assists, Kudus has been exciting to watch as he is ranked as the best dribbler in the 2023/2024 Premier League.



EE/EK