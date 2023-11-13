Build your stadiums with the World Cup money and manage them - NSA boss tells GFA

General Director of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi

General Director of the National Sports Authority(NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has told the Ghana Football Association to build their own stadiums and manage them.

He asserted that earnings from Ghana's participation in the World Cup could be used to fund the project.



Speaking with Graphic Sports, he said it is long overdue for the GFA to win their stadiums.



"I think it's high time the GFA built their own stadium," Prof Twumasi told Graphic Sports.



"For example, the World Cup money that we get should be used for some of these things -- building a stadium. We can use the World Cup money to design a stadium purposely for football matters and the federation (GFA) will handle that."



He further advised Ghana Premier League clubs to also follow suit and own their venues.



On the clubs, he added, "Not only the GFA, but all the clubs playing in the Premiership must own stadiums or venues good enough to host a match."

He suggested that clubs that lack funds should apply for loans from banks.



"If I have my way, every club that plays in the Premier League must demonstrate that they have their own stadium. If they don't have the money they can team up with the banks for loans to be deducted from their gate proceeds for a number of years."



The NSA has been under criticism for their poor management of national stadiums after CAF approved only the Baba Yara Stadium as a standard venue to host international matches, out of four national stadiums.



The Baba Yara Stadium is also set to host Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023.



