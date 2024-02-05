Bukayo Saka presents Arsenal jersey to Wizkid after win over Liverpool

Bukayo Saka and Wizkid

England and Arsenal right winger Bukayo Saka presented an Arsenal jersey to Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Wizkid following Arsenal's 3-1 win against Liverpool at The Emirates on February 4, 2024.

Saka scored the opening goal for Arsenal after capitalizing on a scuffed chance from Kai Havertz.



A Gabriel Magalhães own goal temporarily levelled the scores, but Alisson's errors, including a miscommunication with Virgil Van Dijk, allowed Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to secure victory for Arsenal.



After the game, Saka who is of Nigerian descent, met with Wizkid and signed an Arsenal jersey for the Afrobeat artist.



Both Saka and Wizkid are commonly known as "Starboy" by their respective fan bases, but Saka playfully declared Wizkid as the real Starboy.

Saka was captured on a video saying "for the original starboy" when was signing the jersey for Wizkid.



Watch video below





???? Bukayo Saka with Nigerian musician Wizkid after the match today. #afc pic.twitter.com/kmfavJlKBk — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) February 4, 2024

JNA/EK