Bukayo Saka racially abused after missing penalty against West Ham United

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has been subjected to racist abuse after his penalty miss in Arsenal's disappointing stalemate against West Ham United on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Saka's penalty miss, while Arsenal were leading 2-1, proved costly as West Ham equalised a few minutes after. The Gunners, as a result, dropped yet another two-point in the title race.



Following the draw, some social media users racially abused the England International on Twitter, while others defended the player by condemning discriminatory slurs aimed at him.



Arsenal, for the second time in a row, threw away a two-goal lead. Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave the league leaders a comfortable lead inside 10 minutes but Said Benrahma's penalty after a poor play by Partey got the home side back in the game on the stroke of halftime.

Jarrod Bowen drew the Hammers' level a few minutes after Bukayo Saka's penalty miss in the second half.



This is the second time the youngster has been abused as a result of a missed penalty. He was slammed at first for missing a critical penalty for England in the Euro 2020 final.



