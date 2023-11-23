Bukom Banku announces retirement from boxing

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko, commonly known by his ring name, Bukom Banku, has officially announced his retirement.

Bukom Banku made the announcement during an interview with Okay FM, stating that he had hung up his gloves due to his age and eye problem.



He indicated that he has passed on the baton to his two sons, Abu Kamoko and Mustafa Kamoko, to continue his legacy.



"I've grown and at the same time, my eye is also paining me, so I don't want to fight again. Three of my Children are boxers so I've left everything for them. I've packed my gloves and my shoes all for them, Abu Kamoko and Mustafa Kamoko. I've laid the path so they can continue," he said.



On what is next for him, he said he is venturing into comedy and hosting concerts.



"I have stopped boxing and I'm starting comedy and some shows I do by myself."

Bukom Banku rose to fame after winning a bronze medal in the Heavyweight of All-Africa Games in South Africa in 1999.



He bowed out of the sport with an astonishing record of 29 wins in 30 bouts, winning 21 by way of knockout with one defeat. His only defeat came against former Ghana Olympian Bastir Samir in 2017.



Brimah Kamamo won the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight title and the WBO Africa Cruiserweight title during his boxing career.





