Bukom Banku turns preacher

L-R Bukom Banku, transilator, Lawrence Tetteh

Ghanaian boxing star, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku was in his Christian elements when he preached to a large audience during Dr. Lawrence Tetteh's crusade in Accra.

Bukom Banku, a special guest at the crusade, was invited on stage to speak halfway through Dr. Lawrence Tetteh's sermon.



He started off by hailing the President and Founder of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach as one of the best in the country.



The 43-year-old boxer proceeded to encourage the congregation to hold on to their belief in God, quoting the bible to explain his point in his short speech.



"The pastor you have here are a big pastor in Ghana. Larence Tetteh, I was he is a big pastor of the nation. Knowledge, humbleness, and experience he has all..when he teaches something listen because he knows the history of the bible. He knows things concerning God. Let me quote Romans 8:31 'if God is for us, who can be against us"...When you have God, anything satanic that they throw against you, won't reach you," he said.



Bukom Banku is at the tail end of his career and holds an impressive record of 29 wins in 30 bouts, winning 21 by way of knockout, and lost one. He won the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight belt and the WBO Africa Cruiserweight title in 2011 and 2012 respectively.



His last bout dates back to 2019 when he defeated German boxer Rojhat Bilgeteki in the 3rd round at St George Hall in the United Kingdom.

Watch Bukom Banku's preaching from the 32 minutes







TWI NEWS



EE/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards