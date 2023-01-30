Bukom Banku wades into NDC, Haruna Iddrisu saga

Bukom Banku is a supporter of the NDC

Ghanaian boxer and supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku has had a bite at the furor that has greeted the party’s decision to ring changes in the leadership of its parliamentary caucus.

Bukom Banku in an interview with Original TV said he backed the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to dismiss Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak as Minority Leader and Chief Whip and replace them with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Governs Kwame Agbodza respectively.



Banku says that as a member of the party, he can only support the decision of the NEC and hope that it works in the favor of the party in elections.



He is giving the Asiedu Nketiah-led NEC, the benefit of the doubt as he holds that they know more than the average supporter and want the best for the party.



Banku says he has huge admiration for Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak but want the decision of the party to hold as he is convinced that the changes could win the party the 2024 elections.



“I don’t think it will affect the party negatively. I’m a member of the NDC so when the party executives take a decision I support them because I believe it is in the interest of the party. If the executives believe that Haruna Iddrisu and the others are not good and deserve to go, I support them because they are the big men and they know what’s best for the party.

“If we vote for you and you win, I support you and if we decide to change you too, I support the decision. If you buy a commercial vehicle and at some point, you realize that it is becoming old, you have to buy a new one. It could be that they are tired and the party wants to bring a new face so don’t worry about the change. They are big guys but the party wants a new face so I support them.



“Muntaka and Haruna Iddrisu have fought for the NDC and they are my fathers but the executives are only doing their work and I can’t question their decision. What they are doing is good for me because they are in the river and know what’s going on in the river, he said.



Meanwhile, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has offered justification for the party’s decision to reshuffle its leadership.



He cites disagreement with Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament a grounds for the controversial decision by the NEC.



“My priorities in Parliament, is to see our parliamentary caucus working together and also cooperating with the Speaker of Parliament.

“Why did we struggle to get an NDC person elected as the Speaker of Parliament? There are certainly some advantages and those advantages can be tapped into when your leadership is cooperating with the Speaker,” the National Chairman stated.



He continued: “So we cannot have a situation where the NPP leadership is cooperating with the Speaker while our leadership the NDC have challenges in cooperating with the Speaker.



“If you are given a party whose leadership in Parliament is not working together what will you do? You make the changes or you resign and I am not ready to resign.”



Asiedu Nketiah was addressing the NDC UK/Ireland Chapter during a visit to London where he accompanied former president John Dramani Mahama for a public lecture engagement at Chatham House.



KPE