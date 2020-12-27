Bulgaria-based striker Bernard Tekpetey donates to Royal Seed Orphanage Home

Sun, 27 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars striker, Bernard Tekpetey visited the Royal Seed Orphanage Home in Kasoa on Boxing Day December 26, 2020, to make a donation.
The 23-year-old presented groceries including gari, sugar, Cerelac, tomato paste, Soap, diapers for both adults and children, Milo, and milk
The orphanage also got bags of rice, cooking oil, Cups/bowls/spoons, charcoal, water, tissue, and salt.
Tekpetey plays for Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.
He made 13 appearances in the Bulgarian First League before the winter break.
Tekpetey also played in the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League.
