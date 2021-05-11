Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad want to keep Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey after loan spell
Bulgarian champions PFC Ludogorets Razgrad want to keep Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey beyond his loan spell after an impressive first season.
The 23-year-old joined Ludogorets last summer on a two-year loan contract from German Bundesliga side Schalke 04.
Tekpetey has been outstanding this campaign for Ludogorets as they have clinched the Bulgarian championship for the 10th time.
He has scored 4 goals and provided 9 assists in 33 appearances in all competitions this season.
Tekpetey's contract will expire in June 2022 but the Bulgarian giants have initiated an approach to make the deal permanent.
Ludogorets have included the talented winger in their scheme of things for next season as they also compete in the UEFA Champions League.
- Ibrahim Tanko scores as FK Javor lose to Backa Topola in Serbian Superliga
- Bernard Mensah returns to Besiktas squad for Fatih Karagümrük S.K. tie
- Mohammed Nasiru to start training with BK Hacken on Thursday
- Kamaldeen aware of interest from Ajax and other top clubs
- Kamaldeen reacts to Manchester United, Ajax interest
- Read all related articles