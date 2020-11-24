Bundesliga debut is a dream come true - Nana Kofi Babil

Nana Kofi Babil in action during debut

SCR Altach Ghanaian forward Nana Kofi Babil hailed "a dream come true" after making his Austrian Bundesliga debut for his side at the weekend.

Coach Alex Pastoor introduced the talented 18-year-old after 81 minutes, an almost made an immediate impact.



It was almost a grandstand introduction to Austrian football after he highlighted the pace of the game upon his introduction into the game.



The talented 18-year-old climbed off the bench in his first official match for the side in their surprised 2-0 defeat at home to Wolfsberg.



Babil, who is on a season-long loan from Ghanaian side Medeama, is expected to be key for coach Alex Pastoor in his debut campaign.



The hugely talented Ghanaian has already hit the ground running and will be heavily involved for SCR Altach this season.



The speedster arrived at the Zurich Airport two months ago but the coronavirus thwarted the attacking youngster and cost his entire pre-season preparations.

But the Ghanaian finally enjoyed a dream bow in the Bundesliga after playing a cameo role in the side's defeat at home.



"Ever since I started playing soccer as a little boy in my hometown, I've dreamed of becoming a professional in Europe one day. It was the fulfilment of a childhood dream and an incredibly exciting experience at the same time - a game I will never forget. However, it is only the first step on the path that I want to take. It would have been even better if we had won the game." he told the club's official website.



He also talks about how quickly he has adapted to life in Austria- crediting his teammates for the massive show of support for the 18-year-old.



"Almost everything, actually (laughs). And that's still the case today. Whether it's the weather, the landscape, the way you train here or everyday things. I didn't know a lot and I have to learn first. But I'm getting on better and better and luckily I have teammates who support me in all areas."



He is expected to play a much bigger role when SCR Altach travels to LASK on Sunday.