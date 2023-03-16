Burna Boy to perform at 2023 UEFA Champions League final

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

UEFA have announced Nigerian singer, Burna Boy as the co-headliner for the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show on June 10, 2023, at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Grammy Award winner will thus become the first African musician to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show which was initiated several years ago by the sponsors of the competition.



The UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show by Pepsi - formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony - unites music, sport, and culture through a show-stopping performance.



"Burna Boy will perform ahead of the #UCLfinal in Istanbul! The Nigerian star, whose hits include ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’, will bring his energy and signature soulful vibes to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets underway," part of UEFA's statement sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

The Last Last hitmaker stated that as a football fan himself, he is happy to have been chosen as a co-headliner for the show.



"As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn’t get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That's why I'm so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year's final. Music and football are the ultimate combinations, so you already know I'll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn’t ready for what we have in store!"



