Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League finals

BURNA BOY MET GALA .png Burna Boy

Wed, 24 May 2023

Nigerian multiple-award winning musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known in showbiz circles as Burna Boy has been billed to perform at the 2023 UEFA Champions League finale between English side Manchester City and Italian club Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday, June 10 2023.

The showpiece event is set to bring the sporting spectacle to a television audience of millions where the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker is expected to thrill fans before the final game alongside Brazilian superstar Anitta.

The Grammy award winner performed for a sold-out crowd of 40,000 fans at the La Défense Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The concert was the latest stop on Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini” World Tour, which kicked off in February 2023.

Burna Boy is expected to replicate his electrifying performance at the 74,753-capacity stadium with hits songs from his African giant, Twice as Tall, Outside, and Love, Damini albums.

He performed at the NBA All-Star Game alongside compatriots, Rema and Tems in February 2023, having also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019 alongside Mr Eazi.

