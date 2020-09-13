Sports News

Burnley to make a £8m move for Robin Quaison

Mainz O5 attacker Robin Quaison

English Premier League side, Burnley is making an £8million move for Mainz 05 attacking midfielder, Robin Quaison.

The 26-year-old Sweden international who can also play as a second striker or on the wings scored an impressive 13 goals in the Bundesliga last season.



Stocky and quick, Quaison's goalscoring threat and dribbling ability has drawn attention from top clubs in Europe including Tottenham.



He has a buy out clause understood to be around £14m but Burnley will test the waters to see if Mainz is willing to take a lower offer.

The Sweden born attacker is of Ghanaian descent, being born to a Ghanaian father and a Swedish mother.



Meanwhile, Burnley is braced for another bid from West Ham for James Tarkowski.



West Ham have had two offers rejected so far, the last at £24m rising to just under £30m.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.