But for Kwaku Oteng I would have sued you - Kwaku Frimpong tells Angel FM reporter

Kwaku Frimpong

Kwaku Frimpong, the owner of defunct AshantiGold has disclosed that he considered taking legal action against Kofi Owusu Jerry of Angel Broadcasting Network.

Kwaku Frimpong claims that Owusu Jerry made some allegations against him to the effect that he channelled money from his church into betting.



In an interview with Angel FM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the owner of Champion Divine Clinic disclosed that he backed out of the decision to sue Owusu Jerry because of his relationship with Kwaku Oteng who is the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network.



“Change your ways and pray for the success of Ashgold. You are a bad person but I didn’t sue you because of my friendship with Kwaku Oteng. Today you’ve realized that I didn’t stake a bet. You claim all my church members were bettors. Have you forgotten what you said? You claim we used our offertory for betting,” he said.



But Kofi Jerry clapped back, explaining that he made no such comments against the astute businessman.



He conceded to making a statement about Kwaku Frimpong operating churches but never stated that the proceeds from the churches’ activities were channelled into betting.

Champion as he is known accepted the clarification and focused his submissions on the substantive issue of AshGold’s future.



Kwaku Frimpong is confident AshGold who are engaged in a legal brawl with the Ghana Football Association will win the case and make a return to the Ghana Premier League.



“We have taken them to court because the number of people they claim endorsed our indefinite ban is not correct. They’ve cheated us and we want the truth to come out. Journalists, politicians and everyone must join us to fight for justice and return happiness to Ghana football.



“They’ve collapsed many teams and we shouldn’t allow that to happen. Football is about love so we must not allow people to destroy it.



It will be recalled that, at the 29th Congress of the Ghana Football Association held in July 2023, the indefinite suspension of Ashgold was upheld by the majority of the membership of Ghana Football.

The decision was made at the Congress Session in Kumasi, where 67 members of the GFA voted in favour of the suspension, with 17 voting against it.







PEK