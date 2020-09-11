Sports News

By next week football, will bounce back - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated that football in the country will return by next week. Ghana football has been suspended since March 2020 after a few cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the country.

Government has eased restrictions on the ban on social gathering and has also opened the airport for international travels, but football remains suspended.



The football fraternity is not happy that the beautiful game hasn't been given the green light, despite a proposal by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to start the 2020/2021 season in October to synchronize the domestic football with the European calendar.



The leading opposition party in the country National Democratic Congress (NDC) has added its voice to the failure of the Government to sanction the return of football.

But Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that football is set to return by next week after assessing the rate of infection of Coronavirus in Ghana.



Speaking to the media Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said



“Our President is a fan of football, by next week, I believe football will bounce back per what we have reached,”

