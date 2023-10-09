C.K Akonnor assumes role as Technical Director at Accra Athletic FC

Coach CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has expressed his commitment to ushering in a new era of success for Division One League club, Accra Athletic FC, as it continues its journey towards becoming a formidable side in Ghana.

Akonnor's appointment as the club's Technical Director encompasses a multifaceted role, including selecting the head coach, overseeing talent acquisition, and offering valuable technical guidance to the club's coaching staff.



Confirming his new role, the 48-year-old coach clarified that he was not the club's head coach, as had been widely reported by some media outlets. Instead, he has taken on the role of technical director at the Tema-based club.



He explained that, despite the club playing in the second-tier league, their primary objective is not merely to secure promotion to the elite league but to nurture the best local talents for opportunities in major European and global leagues.



According to Akonnor, this vision was presented to him by the club's owners, and he recognized it as a worthwhile endeavor.



Therefore, he decided to embrace it and become part of a process that provides young talents with the chance to shine on a larger stage.



"I'm acting as a technical director to put things in order, and I’m the one appointing coaches or the technical team. We have a coach now, a scout, and all the necessary components required," he stated.

While acknowledging that their recruitment process was slightly delayed due to the closing of the transfer window, Akonnor remains optimistic about the upcoming transfer window, foreseeing the opportunity to strengthen the squad with top-tier talent.



"The idea is not necessarily to qualify for the Premier League but to scout and groom players and take them abroad for better exposure, which is similar to what WAFA and Right to Dream are doing," he noted.



Akonnor, a former captain of the Black Stars who later transitioned into the role of head coach of the national team, brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Accra Athletic FC.



His coaching background includes managing Ghanaian teams such as Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold, Hearts of Oak, and Sekondi Eleven Wise since 2009.



