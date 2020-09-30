C.K Akonnor is not a world-class coach to earn $25,000 every month - Ade Coker fires

CK Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Former Ghana Football Association vice-chairman Joseph Ade Coker says Black Stars Charles Akonnor is far from being a world-class coach to attract a staggering $25,000 as monthly salary.

The outspoken politician claims the former Ghana international does not deserve the amount being paid to him because he lacks global clout.



He says rewarding a "black coach with white man's certificate' with huge sums of money is irrational.



"Something should be done about C.K Akunnor's salary. How can you pay a local coach who has acquired foreign certificate $25,000 and besides he is not a world class coach." he Accra-based Angel FM



The tough-talking and outspoken politician insists its ridiculous for a national team coach to receive higher salary than Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo Addo.

Ade Coker has waded into the debate after current Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor was forced to accept a 40% pay cut from his monthly $25,000 salary.



Akonnor has accepted to take the pay cut ahead of his first official game against Mali in an international friendly next month.



The former Asante Kotoko coach who was appointed earlier this year is on a $25,000 monthly salary.