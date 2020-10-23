C.K Akonnor is very honest in his dealings – Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars general captain, Asamoah Gyan, says he maintains a cordial relationship with new Ghana coach C.K Aknoor despite not featuring in the coach's call-ups since he replaced Kwasi Appiah as manager of the national team.

According to Gyan, he still has ambitions of playing for the Black Stars in the near future and admits he has interacted with the new coach on his recent exclusions.



Interacting and answering questions from his fans on social media, Gyan said: “We spoke a couple of times when he was first appointed. Of course, as one of the experienced figures in the team, we had to share ideas.” He said on an Instagram live.



“He is a straightforward person and I like that about him.



“He just came and we have to give him some time, He is still building a team.



“He is very honest in his dealings and that’s what I like most about him.” He continued.

“He should be allowed to do his work without external influence because if not he will have a lot of problems.”



Gyan who’s Black Stars career spans over a decade and a half, used his platform to call for patience for CK Akonnor as he begins life as the team’s head trainer.



There were mixed reactions after Akonnor’s first two games in charge of the Black Stars, losing to Mali and winning against Qatar in friendly games earlier this month.



Gyan has backed Akonnor to succeed as head coach of the Black Stars but has warned stakeholders to allow the former black stars captain freedom to do his work.



C.K Akonnor will be looking to lead the Black Stars to the 2022 AFCON when they take on Sudan in the next round of qualifying matches in November.