C.K Akonnor lauds Jordan Ayew after sweeping three awards at Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew scooped a hat trick of awards at Crystal Palace end of season gala awards

Coach of the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has showered praises on Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew after picking three end of season awards during the club's awards night.

"Over the years Jordan Ayew has improved and as the Black Stars Coach, I am very proud of him. Jordan's progression has been a very good example especially for the young players" he told Accra based Angel Fm.



Jordan Ayew capped off an impressive campaign by scooping a hat trick of awards at Crystal Palace end of season gala awards.



The 28-year-old striker took away the clubs player of the season accolade which is solely voted for by fans of the club and also made away with the players player of the year award which is voted for by his teammates.

He crowned it all by picking up the club's goal of the season award with his wonderful solo strike against West Ham United in the matchday 17 game in the English Premier League.



Jordan Ayew netted nine times across the campaign and featured in 38 games for the Eagles in the Premier League.

