C. K Akonnor prioritizes qualification for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Head coach of Black Stars, CK Akonnor

Head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwabla Akonnor, says his primary objective is to qualify Ghana for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup after the country missed out in 2018.

The former Asante Kotoko gaffer was appointed in January this year and has started what looks like a rebuilding of the team after a disappointing 2019 AFCON round of 16 exit in Egypt.



Akonnor explains he’s not just looking to qualify but make a meaningful impact in the competition.



“My aim is to help Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM



“I want to qualify for the World Cup but that is not all, I want my team to do well and make the country proud.”

The 46-year-old added that one of his immediate priorities is to help end the country’s AFCON trophy drought since 1982.



“My target is to end the long trophy drought of the Black Stars and win the AFCON,” he added.



“Winning the AFCON won’t come easy at all. I, therefore, urge all Ghanaians to come on board and offer their endless support to the Black Stars in our quest to win the coveted AFCON trophy again.”



Ghana leads Group C of the Cameroon 2022 AFCON qualifiers with nine points, level with South Africa, and the next set of games will come in March 2021.