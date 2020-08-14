Sports News

C.K Akonnor reveals best national team moment

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor

Former Ghana striker Charles Akonnor has mentioned the 1993 under-20 World Cup as his best ‘national team moment’.

19-year-old Akonnor was among a promising Ghanaian team that made it to final of the tournament which was held in Australia.



Stephen Appiah, Odartey Lamptey and Sammy Kuffour are some of the players from that team that went on to have outstanding careers.



Ghana made it to the final after beating England 2-1 in the semis but lost in the final to Brazil with the same scoreline.



In an interview with Starr FM, Akonnor cited the morning after the victory over England as his best moment in a national team camp.

“My best moment was the morning after we qualified for the final of the 1993 under-20 World Cup in Australia. The squad was solid and its one of my best moments. We had players like Gago, Odartey Lamptey, Sammy Kuffuor and Stephen Appiah,” he said.



Twenty-seven years on from that tournament, Akonnor is now serving as the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, Black Stars.



Akonnor made 41 appearances and scored 12 goals for Ghana.

