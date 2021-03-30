C.K Akonnor switches attention to World Cup qualifiers after successful AFCON qualifying campaign

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor, has turned his attention to the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a successful end to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Akonnor guided the Black Stars to a ninth straight AFCON qualification after finishing top of Group C with a victory over Sao Tome on Sunday.



“There was also a possibility for us to see some other players which we did today, which has given me a fair idea, going forward with the World Cup qualifiers,” Akonnor said after the game.



“The plan [for] is what we started today. We were in the position of already qualifying so we had the chance to try some of the new guys. And don’t forget before Afcon, there’s a World Cup qualifier, so preparations start from today," he added.

The ex-Ghana captain handed several players their debut game in the matches against South Africa and Sao Tome as he prepares a team capable of competing for laurels and qualifying for the World Cup.



“After I got the job, I’ve had the chance of trying a lot of players and today was probably exceptional. We’ve had the chance of also giving the locals the chance to prove themselves and I think in all fairness, they’ve done well," said the gaffer."



“From now onwards, it’s not going to be about trials again. We’re not going to be picking players from somewhere unless there’s something dramatic, for which we’ll need to do that. The chunk of players that we have, I think it’s fair to say that we can work hard with them and try to change the attitude of the team, have a better philosophy, and move forward.”