C.K. Akonnor to announce Black Stars squad for friendlies

Head Coach of the Black Stars Charles Akonnor will address the media on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Conference Hall of the Ghana Football Association, GFA.
Coach Akonnor will name Ghana’s squad for two friendly matches that have been lined up for the team in the June international window.
The friendly matches replace the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that were postponed last week.
The manager and his technical team will use the games to further assess players ahead of the rescheduled qualifiers.
Ghana was scheduled to engage Ethiopia and South Africa in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Cape Coast and Johannesburg respectively.
The Press briefing will take place at 3 pm.
