C.K Akonnor wishes new South Africa coach well

Coach C.K Akonnor

Coach of Ghana's senior men's national team the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has welcomed the new coach of the Bafana Bafana of South Africa Hugo Broos.

Ghana's World Cup opponents South Africa appointed former Cameroon coach Hugo Broos as their new trainer on a five-year contract some weeks ago.



The 69-year-old replaces Molefi Ntseki who was sacked in March after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.



Broos was expected to play Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifier before facing Ghana next month before the qualifiers was rescheduled.

Speaking at a press conference to announce his squad for next month’s friendly encounters with Morocco and Ivory Coast, Charles Akonnor said “Hugo (Broos) is an experienced coach, I know that he won the AFCON with Cameroon, I wish him the best of luck (with South Africa).



Ghana will face South Africa in September in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in a group that contains Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.