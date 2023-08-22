CAF CL: Medeama coach Evans Adotey blames injuries for his side’s narrow win over Remo Stars

The Yellow and Mauves defeated Nigerian team Remo Stars 1-0 playing away

Evans Adotey, the head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, bemoaned the effect that injuries had on his team's failure to build a larger first-leg lead in their 2023 CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifying match on Sunday.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, The Yellow and Mauves defeated Nigerian team Remo Stars 1-0 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League match.



However, based on his team's game plan, Adotey anticipated a considerably higher score.



“Our game plan was to go direct, and by that, I mean we planned to go all out to attack.



“It didn’t work in the first half, and we thought of continuing in the 2nd half, but injuries came in and upset our style.

“We were forced to alter our style due to the forced substitutions,” he said.



The former Karela United manager is confident that his team can still win the second match despite the narrow advantage.



“All is not lost. They came and lost 1-0, so we can still go there and win or draw,” he added.



Medeama will take the one goal lead to Nigeria in next Sunday’s second leg, hoping to progress to the next round.