CAF Champions League: Abdul Basit Khalid heads in winner for Esperance in Group opener

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit Khalid scored the match-winner for Esperance as they beat Senegalese side Teungueth 2-1 at the Stade Rades on Saturday in their 2020/21 CAF Champions League Group D opener.
The 24-year-old jumped like a bird to head home a cross from the left to give the Tunis-based side the lead in the 73rd minute.
The visitors opened the scoring early on through Gambian side Gibril Sillah.
Just before the break, Taha Yassine Khenissi converted a spot-kick to draw Esperance level.
Khalid joined the Blood and Gold from Macedonian top-flight side Makedonija Gjorce Petrov.
In Macedonia, he scored eight goals and provided three assists in 14 matches in the 2020/2021 season.
He has previously played for FK Teuta in Albania and also FC Prishtina in Kosovo.
